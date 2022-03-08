Five local players named to IBCA Academic All-State first teams

Five local players are among the 82 selected for the IBCA Academic All-State first teams. The girls first team includes Lauren Leach of Angola and Abby Sanner of Warsaw and the boys first team Connor Essegian of Central Noble, Fletcher Loyer of Homestead and Joe Reidy of Woodlan.

Schools may nominate senior basketball players who have a GPA of at least 3.5 and are in the top 25% of their class, and the honorees are selected based on a combination of grades and on-the-court performance.

In addition to the first-team honorees, 378 boys and 452 girls earned honorable mention.

vjacobsen@jg.net