Karson Jenkins named Player of the Week for third time

Snider senior Karson Jenkins was announced as the District 1 IBCA Player of the Week on Tuesday in recognition of his performance in three sectional tournament games last week.

Jenkins scored 26 points with nine rebounds and three assists in a 60-59 win over North Side in the opener on Tuesday. He scored 25 points and had three assists in a 60-52 win over DeKalb in the semifinal on Friday, and then scored 39 points with six rebounds and three assists in a 72-69 win over Northrop in the sectional final on Saturday.

This is the third time this season Jenkins has been the District 1 Boys Player of the Week.

Chris Hood of East Noble, Fletcher Loyer of Homestead and Joe Reidy of Woodlan were also top nominees for the Player of the Week award.

