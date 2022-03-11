Ayanna Patterson named Indiana Miss Basketball for 2022

The IndyStar announced Friday that Homestead senior Ayanna Patterson has won the Indiana Miss Basketball award for 2022.

She won by a commanding margin, earning 115 Miss Basketball votes from media members and varsity basketball coaches. Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers was second with 42, South Bend Washington's Mila Reynolds was third with 15. Westfield's Alyssa Crockett earned 10 votes.

Patterson won a sectional championship with the Spartans in each of her four years of high school, and this season led Homestead to a 23-2 record while averaging 25.8 points (on 60.4% shooting), 11.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. She also recorded 19 double-doubles and broke the 30-point threshold seven times.

Patterson is the second Homestead player to be named Miss Basketball after Karissa McLaughlin, who won in 2017. Caleb Swanigan was the first of three Homestead athletes who have been presented with the No. 1 All-Stars jersey traditionally awarded to winners when he was named the 2015 Indiana Mr. Basketball. Patterson is second on the Homestead girls basketball all-time scoring list with 1,912 points, trailing only McLaughlin, and she holds the program record for points in a single game (43 against South Side as a junior) as well as career rebounds and career blocks.

According to the IndyStar article announcing she had won the award, Patterson, a UConn commit, learned that she was Miss Basketball on Tuesday afternoon, when she arrived at the Woodside Middle gym thinking she had been asked there because of her selection for the McDonald's All-American game, which she will play in later this month. Instead, Homestead coach Rod Parker was waiting for her with the No. 1 jersey.

"That's mine?" Patterson asked as she realized what Parker was holding.

"This is yours," he replied, handing her the biggest award in Indiana basketball.

vJacobsen@jg.net