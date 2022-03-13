Leo boys basketball headed to semistate

NEW CASTLE – Leo is headed back to the semistate championship.

For the second year in a row, Leo defeated NorthWood in the legendary New Castle Fieldhouse to claim a Class 3A regional title, although Saturday’s 56-43 win was not quite as tense as last year’s 47-46 victory over the Panthers.

"NorthWood is a good team, and we played really well tonight, the best we've played all year, probably," Leo coach Cary Cogdell said. "To do this for a second year in a row, in this venue – I call it the Mecca of high school basketball – is pretty cool."

Although Saturday's regional final was a rematch, the Leo lineup that snagged the program's second regional title has plenty of new faces this time around: Caedmon Bontrager, a senior who joined the team over the summer, recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, plus three assists. Sophomore Trey Hiteshew also scored 16 points and had four offensive rebounds, while his fellow 10th-grader, Jackson McGee, scored 14 points, hitting four of five 3-pointers.

“It feels great; I feel like me and Jackson, the other sophomore, are just out here playing for the seniors, and the seniors are playing for us, so that we can get the same experience they had last year,” Hiteshew said.

NorthWood (25-3) and Leo (21-5) opened the championship game at a frantic pace, Cade Brenner made three straight buckets to get the Panthers’ student section rocking as NorthWood led 13-10.

But in the second quarter, the Leo defense held the Panthers scoreless from the field for an eight-minute stretch that continued into the second half. NorthWood was held to 29.2% shooting in the first half, and though the Panthers improved in the second half the team’s final shooting percentage stood at 33.3%. Brenner, who powered the NorthWood offense in the first quarter, was held to 5-of-18 shooting.

“Our plan coming into the game was stop Cade Brenner, that was it. They have other threats, but Cade Brenner is definitely their best player,” Hiteshew said. “We needed to run him off the 3-point line, and I feel like we executed that pretty well.”

The Lions began to heat up just as the Panthers offense started running into trouble. Leo ended the first half on a 17-2 run, which was highlighted by two 3-pointers by McGee and a Hiteshew 3-pointer that came in the final moments of the half, and the Lions went into the locker room with a 31-19 lead after shooting 63.2% in the first half.

Jackson began right where he left off in the second half, hitting a trey that gave Leo a 34-19 lead. The Panthers occasionally cut Leo's lead to single digits in the second half, but not even a buzzer-beater by Brenner at the end of the third quarter could swing momentum away from the Lions for long.

Leo advanced to the championship game by defeating NE8 rival Norwell 48-39 earlier Saturday. Leo outscored the Knights 21-10 in the fourth quarter, holding one of the state's better shooting teams to just 35.7% shooting from the field despite a 27-point outburst by Luke McBride.

Ayden Ruble led the Lions in the early game with 12 points, Xavier Middleton had 10 and Bontrager had nine points and nine rebounds.

"The one thing we talk about on this team is, everybody matters. If you've watched this team all year, you realize that different guys step up at different times," Cogdell said. "Some guys may play 26 minutes tonight and then only play 12 minutes the next night because someone else is playing well, which is really a good thing for us. It was a different group tonight than it was this morning, and that's what makes us pretty good."

The Lions will now face Class 3A No. 2 Mishawaka Marian (23-3) on Saturday at Elkhart's North Side Gym.

