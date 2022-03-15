2022 Indiana Girls Senior All-Stars Basketball team released

Olivia Smith of South Side has been named a 2022 Indiana Girls All-Star. She joins Homestead's Ayanna Patterson, who was already announced as a member of the team as the Miss Basketball winner. Homestead basketball coach Rod Parker had also already been named as the head coach for the senior all-stars team, which will play the Junior All-Stars on June 8 and the Kentucky Senior All-Stars on June 10 and 11.

The Junior All-Stars and boys All-Stars teams will be released at a later date.

The player voted Miss Basketball by media and coaches is automatically a member of the All-Star team, and director Mike Broughton selects the rest of the team.

The full Indiana Senior Girls All-Stars team and schedule for the All-Stars series is listed below:

2022 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

No., Name, School, Height, Pos., PPG, College Choice

1, Ayanna Patterson, Homestead, 6-3, F, 25.8, Connecticut

2, Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, 5-7, G, 20.7, IUPUI

3, Olivia Smith, Fort Wayne South, 5-3, G, 19.0, Eastern Michigan

4, Ashlyn Traylor, Franklin, 5-9, G, 17.3, undecided

5, Tanyuel Welch, North Central, 5-10, G, 18.8, Memphis

6, Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek, 5-8, G, 18.0, Evansville

7, Kate Clarke, Carmel, 6-0, G, 11.7, Michigan

8, Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North, 5-7, G, 24.8, Murray State

9, Hope Fox, East Central, 5-8, G, 14.3, Southern Connecticut State

10, Alyssa Crockett, Westfield, 6-2, G/F, 18.5, Michigan

11, Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point, 6-4, F, 11.5, Purdue

12, Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington, 6-3, F, 21.5, Maryland

13, Ally Madden, Blue River Valley, 6-2, F, 18.7, Saint Francis (Ind.)

14, ^ Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central, 5-10, G, 25.0, Evansville

Head coach: Rod Parker, Homestead

Assistant coaches: Brittany Maners, Princeton; Kevin Moore, East Central

^ injured in 2021-22 season; unable to play in All-Star games

* * *

2022 IndyStar Indiana All-Star key dates

Sunday, June 5 — Indiana Juniors vs. Kentucky Juniors at Bedford North Lawrence High School (595 Stars Blvd., Bedford, IN 47421) — girls, 2:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $8 at the door for adults and school-aged students (pre-school children are free).

Wednesday, June 8 — Junior-Senior All-Star game at Site TBA — girls, 6:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, TBA.

Friday, June 10 — Indiana at Owensboro Sportscenter (1215 Hickman Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301) — girls, TBA p.m.; boys, to follow. Ticket information TBA.

Saturday, June 11 — Indiana vs. Kentucky at Southport Fieldhouse (971 E. Banta Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46227) — girls, 5:00 p.m.; boys, to follow. Ticket information, TBA.