2022 NLC Boys Basketball All-Conference teams released

Warsaw junior Jaxson Gould, senior Judah Simfukwe and Wawasee senior Keaton Dukes have all been named to the Northern Lakes Conference Boys Basketball All-Conference team. Warsaw junior Drew Heckaman was an honorable mention.

The full All-Conference teams are listed below:

Northern Lakes Conference

Boys Basketball Final Results 2021-2022

Boys Basketball All-Conference 2021-2022

(Name, Grade, School)

Malachi Emmons, 12, Concord

Zaven Koltookian, 12, Concord

Drew Hogan, 12, Goshen

Arthur Jones, 11, Mishawaka

Blake Jacobs, 12, Northridge

Cade Brenner, 11, NorthWood

Ian Raasch, 11, NorthWood

Cooper Wiens, 12, NorthWood

Easton Strain, 11, Plymouth

Jaxson Gould, 11, Warsaw

Judah Simfukwe, 12, Warsaw

Keaton Dukes, 12, Wawasee

Boys Basketball Honorable Mention 2021-2022

(Name, Grade, School)

Quinn Bechtel, 11, Goshen

Brendon Williams, 12, Mishawaka

Nolan Bales, 11, Northridge

Micah Hochstetler, 12, Northridge

Davis Wray, 11, Plymouth

Drew Heckaman, 11, Warsaw

Boys Basketball Coach of the Year: Aaron Wolfe, NorthWood

2021-2022 NLC Boys Basketball Final Standings

(Place, Points to All-Sport, School, Record)

1st, 16, NorthWood, 7-0

2nd, 14, Warsaw, 5-2

T-3rd, 10, Goshen, 4-3

T-3rd, 10, Mishawaka, 4-3

T-3rd, 10, Northridge, 4-3

6th, 6, Concord, 3-4

7th, 4, Plymouth, 1-6

8th, 2, Wawasee, 0-7