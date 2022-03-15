Tuesday, March 15, 2022 8:30 pm
2022 NLC Boys Basketball All-Conference teams released
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Warsaw junior Jaxson Gould, senior Judah Simfukwe and Wawasee senior Keaton Dukes have all been named to the Northern Lakes Conference Boys Basketball All-Conference team. Warsaw junior Drew Heckaman was an honorable mention.
The full All-Conference teams are listed below:
Northern Lakes Conference
Boys Basketball Final Results 2021-2022
Boys Basketball All-Conference 2021-2022
(Name, Grade, School)
Malachi Emmons, 12, Concord
Zaven Koltookian, 12, Concord
Drew Hogan, 12, Goshen
Arthur Jones, 11, Mishawaka
Blake Jacobs, 12, Northridge
Cade Brenner, 11, NorthWood
Ian Raasch, 11, NorthWood
Cooper Wiens, 12, NorthWood
Easton Strain, 11, Plymouth
Jaxson Gould, 11, Warsaw
Judah Simfukwe, 12, Warsaw
Keaton Dukes, 12, Wawasee
Boys Basketball Honorable Mention 2021-2022
(Name, Grade, School)
Quinn Bechtel, 11, Goshen
Brendon Williams, 12, Mishawaka
Nolan Bales, 11, Northridge
Micah Hochstetler, 12, Northridge
Davis Wray, 11, Plymouth
Drew Heckaman, 11, Warsaw
Boys Basketball Coach of the Year: Aaron Wolfe, NorthWood
2021-2022 NLC Boys Basketball Final Standings
(Place, Points to All-Sport, School, Record)
1st, 16, NorthWood, 7-0
2nd, 14, Warsaw, 5-2
T-3rd, 10, Goshen, 4-3
T-3rd, 10, Mishawaka, 4-3
T-3rd, 10, Northridge, 4-3
6th, 6, Concord, 3-4
7th, 4, Plymouth, 1-6
8th, 2, Wawasee, 0-7
