Central Noble's Essegian named Player of the Week after Regional Tournament

Central Noble senior Connor Essegian was named the IBCA Player of the Week for District 1 based on his performance at the Class 2A North Judson Regional. Essegian shot 19 of 25 from the field, including 8 of 12 from 3, and scored 47 points during an 80-61 win over Hammond Bishop Noll in the regional semifinals on Saturday. He also had five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

In the evening final, Essegian scored 30 points and had three assists in a 58-53 overtime win over Blackhawk Christian.

Caedmon Bontrager of Leo, Luke McBride of Norwell and Fletcher Loyer of Homestead were also nominated for Player of the Week.

This is the third time Essegian has been named Player of the Week this season.

