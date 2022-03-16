Homestead's Fletcher Loyer named 2021-2022 Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year

Fletcher Loyer was announced as the Gatorade State Player of the Year for Indiana for the 2021-2022 season on Wednesday.

Loyer averaged 26.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals this season as the Spartans went 22-6 and claimed a second straight Class 4A sectional title. He finished his Homestead career with 27 points in a 64-53 loss to Westfield in the regional semifinal on Saturday.

During the regional semifinal Loyer, who has signed with Purdue, set the school record for points scored in a season (726) and free throws made in a season (179).

He is the second Homestead Spartan boy to win the honor after Caleb Swanigan, who earned the honor in 2015. Karissa McLaughlin won the girls award for the 2016-2017 season.

The news comes less than a week after Loyer's classmate Ayanna Patterson was named Indiana Miss Basketball for 2022.

