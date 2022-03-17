Thursday, March 17, 2022 10:50 pm
Carroll 12th, Northrop 13th in girls track poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Carroll girls track leads all local teams in the latest Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll, coming in at 12th in the state. Northrop is 13th, Warsaw is 15th and Huntington North is 16th.
Carmel opens the season at No. 1.
The full poll is listed below:
Girls Track and Field Rankings: 3/15/2022
1. Carmel
2. Zionsville
3. Indianapolis Cathedral
4. North Central (Indianapolis)
5. Noblesville
6. Center Grove
7. Hamilton Southeastern
8. Columbus North
9. Brownsburg
10. Merrillville
11. Avon
12. Carroll
13. Northrop
14. Chesterton
15. Warsaw Community
16. Huntington North
17. Bishop Chatard (Indianapolis)
18. Lawrence Central
19. Park Tudor
20. Lake Central
Also receiving votes: Portage, Floyd Central, Plainfield, Heritage Christian, Forest Park
