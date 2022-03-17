Carroll 12th, Northrop 13th in girls track poll

Carroll girls track leads all local teams in the latest Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll, coming in at 12th in the state. Northrop is 13th, Warsaw is 15th and Huntington North is 16th.

Carmel opens the season at No. 1.

The full poll is listed below:

Girls Track and Field Rankings: 3/15/2022

1. Carmel

2. Zionsville

3. Indianapolis Cathedral

4. North Central (Indianapolis)

5. Noblesville

6. Center Grove

7. Hamilton Southeastern

8. Columbus North

9. Brownsburg

10. Merrillville

11. Avon

12. Carroll

13. Northrop

14. Chesterton

15. Warsaw Community

16. Huntington North

17. Bishop Chatard (Indianapolis)

18. Lawrence Central

19. Park Tudor

20. Lake Central

Also receiving votes: Portage, Floyd Central, Plainfield, Heritage Christian, Forest Park