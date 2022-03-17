Eastside baseball ranked 10th in preseason poll

Defending Class 2A runner-up Eastside is ranked No. 10 in the IHSBCA preseason poll. The Blazers are the only local team that will begin the season in the top 10 in their classification.

Blackhawk Christian received votes in Class A and Adams Central received votes in Class 2A. Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers and Garrett all received votes in Class 3A and Homestead received votes in Class 4A.

Fishers opens the season with the top ranking in Class 4A, Andrean is the preseason No. 1 in 3A, Providence is top-ranked in 2A and Borden starts at No. 1 in Class A.

The full poll results are listed below:

2022 Pre-Season Poll

1A

1)BORDEN H.S. 0-0 (164)

2)WASHINGTON TWP. H.S. 0-0 (136)

3)LAFAYETTE CENTRAL CATHOLIC H.S. 0-0 (128)

4)SOUTH CENTRAL H.S. (UNION MILLS) 0-0 (110)

5)LOOGOOTEE H.S. 0-0 (106)

6)COWAN H.S. 0-0 (100)

7)SHAKAMAK H.S. 0-0 (90)

8)NORTHEAST DUBOIS H.S. 0-0 (80)

9)NORTH DAVIESS H.S. 0-0 (68)

10)WES-DEL H.S. 0-0 (50)

Receiving Votes:

Barr-Reeve H.S., Bloomfield H.S., Caston H.S., F.W. Blackhawk Christian H.S., Hauser H.S., Kouts H.S., Morgan Twp. H.S., Oldenburg Academy, Oregon Davis H.S., Riverton Parke H.S., Rossville H.S., Southwood H.S., Tecumseh H.S., Washington Catholic H.S.,

2A

1)PROVIDENCE H.S. 0-0 (182)

2)MONROE CENTRAL H.S. 0-0 (168)

3)FOREST PARK H.S. 0-0 (126)

4)WAPAHANI H.S. 0-0 (92)

5)CENTERVILLE H.S. 0-0 (90)

6)CARROLL (FLORA) H.S. 0-0 (88)

7)DELPHI H.S. 0-0 (84)

8)FAIRFIELD H.S. 0-0 (76)

9)UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL 0-0 (74)

10)EASTSIDE H.S. 0-0 (58)

Receiving Votes:

Adams Central H.S., Alexandria H.S., Boone Grove H.S., Cass H.S. (Lewis - Cass), Hagerstown H.S., Heritage Christian School, Illiana Christian H.S., Indpls Scecina H.S., Lapel H.S., Linton-Stockton H.S., Park Tudor H.S., Westview H.S., Whiting H.S.

3A

1)ANDREAN H.S. 0-0 (184)

2)SILVER CREEK H.S. 0-0 (138)

3)LEBANON H.S. 0-0 (116)

4)BREBEUF H.S. 0-0 (108)

5)BATESVILLE H.S. 0-0 (98)

6)MADISON H.S. 0-0 (88)

7)NEW CASTLE H.S. 0-0 (80)

8)WESTERN H.S. 0-0 (74)

9)NORTHWESTERN H.S. 0-0 (68)

10)GRIFFITH H.S. 0-0 (50)

Receiving Votes:

Connersville H.S., Crawfordsville H.S., Danville H.S., Evans. Memorial H.S., F.W. Dwenger H.S., F.W. Luers H.S., Frankfort H.S., Garrett H.S., Gibson Southern H.S., Glenn H.S. (John Glenn), Hanover Central H.S., Northview H.S., Oak Hill H.S., Peru H.S., South Bend St.Joe H.S., Southridge H.S., West Vigo H.S., Yorktown H.S.,

4A

1)FISHERS H.S. 0-0 (210)

2)ZIONSVILLE H.S. 0-0 (156)

3)WESTFIELD H.S. 0-0 (138)

3)JASPER H.S. 0-0 (138)

5)CENTER GROVE H.S. 0-0 (132)

6)JEFFERSONVILLE H.S. 0-0 (124)

7)CARMEL H.S. 0-0 (92)

8)LAKE CENTRAL H.S. 0-0 (62)

9)INDPLS CATHEDRAL H.S. 0-0 (46)

10)NEW ALBANY H.S. 0-0 (32)

Receiving Votes:

Andrean H.S., Crown Point H.S., Evans. North H.S., Floyd Central H.S., Harrison H.S. (West Lafayette), Homestead H.S., Lawrence North H.S., Mccutcheon H.S., Munster H.S., New Albany H.S., Noblesville H.S., Penn H.S, Roncalli H.S.,