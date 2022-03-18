Friday, March 18, 2022 1:40 pm
Concordia ranked 16th in boys track poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Concordia is ranked No. 16 in the latest Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll. The Cadets are the only local team in the top 20.
Brownsburg is ranked No. 1.
The full poll is listed below:
Boys Track and Field Rankings: 3/15/2022
1 Brownsburg
2 Center Grove
3 Plainfield
4 Warren Central
5 Columbus North
6 Carmel
7 Bloomington North
8 Zionsville
9 Westfield
10 Hamilton Southeastern
11 Fishers
12 Avon
13 Brebeuf
14 Hobart
15 New Albany
16 Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran
17 New Prairie
18 Portage
19 Park Tudor
20 Floyd Central
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story
More stories
- Eastside baseball ranked 10th in preseason poll
- Homestead's Fletcher Loyer named 2021-2022 Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year
- 2022 NLC Boys Basketball All-Conference teams released
- Central Noble's Essegian named Player of the Week after Regional Tournament
- LCA players named to 2021-2022 Hoosier Plains Conference All-Conference basketball teams