Concordia ranked 16th in boys track poll

Concordia is ranked No. 16 in the latest Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll. The Cadets are the only local team in the top 20.

Brownsburg is ranked No. 1.

The full poll is listed below:

Boys Track and Field Rankings: 3/15/2022

1 Brownsburg

2 Center Grove

3 Plainfield

4 Warren Central

5 Columbus North

6 Carmel

7 Bloomington North

8 Zionsville

9 Westfield

10 Hamilton Southeastern

11 Fishers

12 Avon

13 Brebeuf

14 Hobart

15 New Albany

16 Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran

17 New Prairie

18 Portage

19 Park Tudor

20 Floyd Central