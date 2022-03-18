Friday, March 18, 2022 5:10 pm
Garrett's Kelham named a Junior All-Star
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Garrett's Bailey Kelham has been named to the 2022 Girls Junior All-Stars Blue Group, which will play the Indiana Seniors along with the Junior All-Stars Core Group on June 8. Railroaders coach Bob Lapadot will also serve as the Blue Group head coach.
The full Girls Junior All-Stars teams are listed below.
2022 IndyStar Indiana Girls Junior All-Stars
GIRLS CORE GROUP (playing on June 5 and June 8)
Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice
Laila Hull, 6-0, F, 20.3, Zionsville, undecided
RaShunda Jones, 5-8, G, 11.6, South Bend Washington, Purdue
McKenna Layden, 6-2, F, 22.1, Northwestern, Purdue
Karsyn Norman, 5-6, G, 15.0, Bedford North Lawrence, undecided
Amiyah Reynolds, 6-0, G/F, 9.2, South Bend Washington, Maryland
Ashlynn Shade, 5-10, G, 20.9, Noblesville, Connecticut
GIRLS RED GROUP (playing on June 5 vs. Kentucky Juniors)
Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice
Asiah Baxter, 5-10, F, 15.1, Warren Central, undecided
Riley Makalusky, 6-2, F, 17.1, Hamilton Southeastern, undecided
Hailey Smith, 5-9, G, 10.4, Fishers, undecided
Saige Stahl, 6-1, F, 17.9, Columbus East, undecided
Josie Trabel, 6-0, F, 17.7, East Central, undecided
Amber Tretter, 6-1, F, 17.4, Forest Park, undecided
GIRLS BLUE GROUP (playing on June 8 vs. Indiana Seniors)
Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice
Ashlynn Brooke, 5-7, G, 25.9, Pioneer, Ball State
Cristen Carter, 6-3, C, 11.4, Ben Davis, undecided
Asia Donald, 5-9, G, 23.5, Hobart, undecided
Bailey Kelham, 5-11, G, 16.2, Garrett, undecided
MaKaya Porter, 6-0, F, 19.0, Mishawaka Marian, undecided
Renna Schwieterman, 6-0, G, 18.3, Jay County, Purdue-Fort Wayne
Head coach: Bob Lapadot, Garrett
Assistant coach: Tony Hasenour, Forest Park
* * *
2022 IndyStar Indiana All-Star key dates
Sunday, June 5 — Indiana Juniors vs. Kentucky Juniors at Bedford North Lawrence High School (595 Stars Blvd., Bedford, IN 47421) — girls, 2:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $8 at the door for adults and school-aged students (pre-school children are free).
Wednesday, June 8 — Junior-Senior All-Star game at Site TBA — girls, 6:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, TBA.
Friday, June 10 — Indiana at Owensboro Sportscenter (1215 Hickman Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301) — girls, TBA p.m.; boys, to follow. Ticket information TBA.
Saturday, June 11 — Indiana vs. Kentucky at Southport Fieldhouse (971 E. Banta Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46227) — girls, 5:00 p.m.; boys, to follow. Ticket information, TBA.
