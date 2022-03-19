Leo falls to Mishawaka Marian in semistate title game

ELKHART – The Leo Lions will not be heading back to the Class 3A title game.

The Lions (21-6) failed to defend their semistate title on Saturday, falling 74-63 to Mishawaka Marian (24-3) at Elkhart's North Side Gym.

The Lions fell behind in a dispiriting second quarter: Caedmon Bontrager opened the second quarter with a dunk to tie the game at 15, but Leo did not hit another shot from the field for the rest of the quarter, and the Knights ended the half on a 14-1 run and took a 29-16 lead into the locker rooms.

Marian's Richard Brooks, who sank three 3-pointers in the first half, opened the second with a fourth that stretched the Knights' lead to 32-16. Marian's lead grew to as much as 21 points in the third quarter, but the Lions did hit 11 free throws in the period to slow climb back into contention. Trey Hiteshew hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer that cut the Knights lead to 50-38, seemingly opening the door for a Leo comeback, but Marian opened the fourth quarter on a 6-2 run, cooling the Lions momentum. Leo never got closer than the 11-point margin at the end of the game.

Brooks, who went 6 of 8 from behind the 3-point arc, finished with a game-high 28 points, and Deaglan Sullivan scored 24 for Marian. Bontrager, who played all 32 minutes in his final Leo game, recorded a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Jackson McGee, who hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, scored 13 points for Leo.

vjacobsen@jg.net