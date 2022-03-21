North Side's Oliva wins at All-Star Dual

North Side senior Byron Oliva (106 lbs.) beat Illinois's Dalton Ninrick by an 8-1 decision during the Indiana vs. Illinois All-Star Dual at Mooresville High School on Sunday, helping Indiana Blue to a 26-25 victory over Illinois Blue. Elliott Cornewell of Bishop Dwenger, who wrestled at 120 lbs. for Indiana Blue, lost to Shay Corhom by fall at 4:31.

East Noble's Aidan Sprague, who wrestled for the Indiana Gold team at 126 lbs., lost by a 11-9 decision to Markel Baker. Indiana Gold lost to Illinois Gold 33-23.