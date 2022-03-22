Garrett's Lapadot named IBCA District COY

Garrett girls basketball coach Bob Lapadot is one of six coaches who have earned IBCA District Coaches of the Year. The Railroaders went 27-2 this year, winning the Warsaw Holiday Tournament, NECC regular-season and tournament titles, Class 3A Woodlan Sectional and Bellmont Regional.

Lapadot has a 179-79 record in 11 seasons at the Garrett head coach. He is a Garrett graduate and was an assistant for 16 years before taking over as head coach. He will also serve as a Junior All-Stars coach later this spring.

The other five coaches who earned Bob King Coach of the Year honors include Joe Huppenthal of Lake Central, Donna Buckley of Noblesville, Ginny Smith of Westfield, Tony Hasenour of Forest Park and Anthony Thomas of Waldron. The award is selected by members of the IBCA.

