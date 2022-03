Boys Top 60 Workout invitees announced

Eight local boys players have been selected to the Hoosier Basketball Magazine 2021-2022 Top 60 Workout, which will be held at Marian University on Sunday.

The invitees include Caedmon Bontrager of Leo, Connor Essegian of Central Noble, Chris Hood of East Noble, Jalen Jackson of Northrop, Karson Jenkins and Aidan Lambert of Snider and Fletcher Loyer of Homestead. Joe Reidy of Woodlan was also invited, but he is unable to participate. Central Noble coach John Bodey has also been invited to help coach during the workout.

The full list of invitees is below:

Top 60 Senior Workout

Jameer Ajibade, Evansville Bosse

Reggie Bass, Indianapolis Tech

Tobey Billups, Connersville

Caedmon Bontrager, Leo

Richard Brooks, Mishawaka Marian

Javan Buchanan, Lafayette Jeff

Brock Buckley, Covenant Christian (Marion)

Luke Carroll, Hamilton Heights

Wesley Celichowski, Floyd Central

Colin Comer, Greensburg

Tayshawn Comer, Indianapolis Cathedral

Ryan Conwell, Pike

Hayden Cutter, Scottsburg

Tae Davis, Warren Central

AJ Dixon, Merrillville

Jaxon Edwards, Indianapolis Cathedral

Connor Essegian, Central Noble

Travis Grayson, Chesterton

Will Grissom, Guerin Catholic

CJ Gunn, Lawrence North

Cam Haffner, Westfield

Mark Hankins, Terre Haute North

Eli Hoffman, South Dearborn

Chris Hood, East Noble

Aaron Humphrey, Tindley

Chandler Jackson, Warren Central

Jalen Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop

Sam Jacobs, Hamilton Southeastern

Amhad Jarrard, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

Armon Jarrard, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

Karson Jenkins, Fort Wayne Snider

Hunter Johnson, South Decatur

Cade Jones, Eastern (Pekin)

Rasheed Jones, Indianapolis Tech

Randy Kelley, Sullivan

Sam King, Columbus North

Nick Klaiber, Bloomington North

Hagen Knepp, Barr-Reeve

Aidan Lambert, Fort Wayne Snider

Fletcher Loyer, Homestead

Hayden Maiben, Maconaquah

Neil Marshall, Delta

Elijah Mattingly, Central Christian

Chrishon McCray, Avon

Logan McIntire, North Harrison

Carson Miller, Bremen

Branden Northern, Silver Creek

Christian Nunn, Indianapolis Attucks

Landon O'Neal, Eastern Hancock

Aaron Pickel, North Putnam

Nate Powell, Tipton

Eric Price, Gary 21st Century

A.J. Roseman, Indianapolis Chatard

Brady Ruggles, Danville

Avery Saunders, Southmont

Jeffrey Simmons, Fishers

Billy Smith, Brebeuf Jesuit

E.J. Smith, Noblesville

Tommy Snyder, South Bend Adams

Peter Suder, Carmel

Jahni Summers, Evansville Harrison

Kyle Thomas, Cloverdale

Shon Tupuola, Brownsburg

Jordan Turner, Indianapolis Ritter

Jackson Ullom, Monroe Central

Carter Waskom, Brownstown Central

Charlie Williams, Carmel

Ty Wills, Anderson

Bobby Wonnell, Taylor

SELECTED BUT INJURED and UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE

Brevin Hallatt, Blue River Valley

Braden Smith, Westfield

Jalen Washington, Gary West

SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTEND

(Notables - Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s First Team All-State Players)

Jamison Dunham, Pendleton Heights

Will Lovings-Watts, Jeffersonville

Brandon Rayzer-Moore, Jeffersonville

Joe Reidy, Woodlan

Dayveon Turner, Indianapolis Tech