Boys 2022 IBCA All-State Teams released
Four local athletes have been named to the Senior Supreme 15 in the 2022 IBCA All-State teams, which were released on Thursday. Connor Essegian of Central Noble, Jalen Jackson of Northrop, Karson Jenkins of Snider and Fletcher Loyer of Homestead all earned the IBCA's top honors. Caedmon Bontrager of Leo and Joe Reidy of Woodlan were both named to the Large School All-State team, and Logan Gard of Central Noble and Gabe Trevino and Owen Willard of Eastside were both named to the Small School All-State team.
No local underclassmen were named to the Supreme 15, but Jaxson Gould of Warsaw, Brauntae Johnson of North Side and Luke McBride of Norwell were all named to the Large School Underclass All-State Team. Blackhawk Christian's Josh Furst and Gage Sefton were both named to the Small School Underclass All-State Team.
The Senior Honorable Mention list includes Chris Hood of East Noble, Zach Hubartt of Huntington North, Ashton Johnson of South Side, Aidan Lambert of Snider and Jakar Williams of New Haven.
The Junior Honorable Mention list includes Lleyton Bailey of Norwell, Darrion Brooks of New Haven, Austin Cripe of West Noble, Cole Hayworth of Concordia, Andrew Hedrick of Columbia City, Kyron Kaopuiki of Homestead, Luke Saylor of Heritage and Ajani Washington of Concordia.
The full IBCA All-State teams will be listed below:
2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State
Supreme 15
Tayshawn Comer, Indianapolis Cathedral
Ryan Conwell, Pike
Tae Davis, Warren Central
Connor Essegian, Central Noble
Travis Grayson, Chesterton
C.J. Gunn, Lawrence North
Jalen Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop
Armon Jarrard, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
Karson Jenkins, Fort Wayne Snider
Randy Kelley, Sullivan
Fletcher Loyer, Homestead
Billy Smith, Brebeuf Jesuit
Braden Smith, Westfield
Tommy Snyder, South Bend Adams
Peter Suder, Carmel
Large School All-State
Jameer Ajibade, Evansville Bosse
Reggie Bass, Indianapolis Tech
Caedmon Bontrager, Leo
Richard Brooks, Mishawaka Marian
Javan Buchanan, Lafayette Jeff
Jaxon Edwards, Indianapolis Cathedral
Cam Haffner, Westfield
Amhad Jarrard, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
Nick Klaiber, Bloomington North
Chrishon McCray, Avon
Joe Reidy, Woodlan
Brady Ruggles, Danville
Jeffrey Simmons, Fishers
Breece Walls, Valparaiso
Charlie Williams, Carmel
Small School All-State
Clark Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic
Wyatt Day, Jac-Cen-Del
Raedhyn Foust, Northeastern
Logan Gard, Central Noble
Baylin Graf, Bloomfield
Brevin Hallatt, Blue River Valley
Aaron Humphrey Jr., Indianapolis Tindley
Hunter Johnson, South Decatur
Hagen Knepp, Barr-Reeve
Landon O’Neal, Eastern Hancock
Nate Powell, Tipton
Gabe Trevino, Eastside
Jackson Ullom, Monroe Central
Owen Willard, Eastside
Bobby Wonnell Jr., Taylor
Honorable Mention (90)
Carter Abshear, Randolph Southern
Drew Adzia, Crown Point
Jawan Agnew, South Bend Washington
Ladaion Barnes, Hammond Morton
Brayden Betzner, Maconaquah
Jackson Bobo, Lawrenceburg
Jordan Bowles, Park Tudor
Steele Brasfield, New Palestine
Brock Buckley, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)
Amonn Burns, Indianapolis Washington
Bentley Buschman, North White
Luke Carroll, Hamilton Heights
Wesley Celichowski, Floyd Central
Jake Chapman, Tri-Central
Kannon Chase, Springs Valley
DeShawn Clark, North Central (Farmersburg)
Zach Cole, Southwestern (Hanover)
Colin Comer, Greensburg
Holton Compton, South Spencer
Chad Cox, Franklin County
Hayden Cutter, Scottsburg
Ajanen “A.J.” Dixon, Merrillville
Tyler Dostin, Danville
Brady Dunn, Christian Academy of Indiana
Eli Edwards, Northwestern
Marco Fitch, Bloomington North
Connor Foley, Jasper
Ben Garwood, LaCrosse
Cameron Gehlhausen, Evansville North
Coy Gilbert, Shakamak
Mark Hankins, Terre Haute North
Caden Harker, Twin Lakes
James Holder, Indianapolis Washington
Chris Hood, East Noble
Adonis House, Liberty Christian
Drew Howard, Forest Park
Zach Hubartt, Huntington North
Caden Huttenlocker, Edgewood
Sam Jacobs, Hamilton Southeastern
Ashton Johnson, Fort Wayne South
Trevion Johnson, Daleville
Cade Jones, Eastern (Pekin)
RaSheed Jones, Indianapolis Tech
Travis Jones, Edinburgh
Silas Kaser, John Glenn
Aaron Ketchmark, Kouts
Brock Kincaid, Bloomington South
Sam King, Columbus North
Evan Kretz, Western
Aidan Lambert, Fort Wayne Snider
Jonah Lucas, Harrison (West Lafayette)
Hayden Maiben, Maconaquah
Kaden Manna, Marquette Catholic
Eric Martin, Calumet
Elijah Mattingly, Central Christian Academy
Logan McIntire, North Harrison
Carson Miller, Bremen
Nathan Miller, North White
Luke Nonte, Loogootee
Branden Northern, Silver Creek
Christian Nunn, Indianapolis Attucks
Ethan Oakley, North Harrison
Clark Obermiller, Lafayette Central Catholic
Kenny Pepper, Westville
Aaron Pickel, North Putnam
Hunter Pogue, North White
Jonathan Ricketts, North Posey
Matthew Ross, Peru
Avery Saunders, Southmont
Gavin Schippert, Evansville Reitz
Harrison Schwinn, Frankton
Dawson Scott, New Castle
Caleb Simon, Jac-Cen-Del
Charlie Smith, Fishers
Gavin Smithson-Burciaga, Monroe Central
Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove
Jahni Summers, Evansville Harrison
Kyle Thomas, Cloverdale
Javon Tracy, Decatur Central
Dayveon Turner, Indianapolis Tech
Jordan Turner, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter
Matt Wagner, Evansville Bosse
Carter Waskom, Brownstown Central
Evan Whitesell, Wes-Del
Beck Willems, Bethany Christian
Jakar Williams, New Haven
Tyrelle Wills, Anderson
Christian Woods, Central Christian Academy
Caleb Wright, Fairfield
Mason Yoder, Westview
2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-State
Supreme 15
Jack Benter, Brownstown Central
Flory Bidunga, Kokomo
Xavier Booker, Indianapolis Cathedral
Joey Brown, North Central
Markus Burton, Penn
Ahmere Carson, Anderson
Zane Doughty, Ben Davis
Jalen Haralson, Fishers
Joey Hart, Linton-Stockton
Logan Imes, Zionsville
Mason Jones, Valparaiso
Sam Orme, Carmel
JaQualon Roberts, Bloomington North
Brandon Trilli, Munster
Ashton Williamson, Gary 21st Century Charter
Large School All-State
Anthony Ball, Beech Grove
Cade Brenner, NorthWood
A.J. Dancler, Southport
Cooper Farrall, Culver Military
Jaxson Gould, Warsaw
Brycen Hannah, John Glenn
Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City
Brauntae Johnson, Fort Wayne North
A.J. Lux, Crown Point
Luke McBride, Norwell
Sheridan Sharpe, Ben Davis
Trent Sisley, Heritage Hills
Deaglan Sullivan, Mishawaka Marian
Jaron Tibbs, Indianapolis Cathedral
Caleb Washington, Floyd Central
Small School All-State
Isaac Andrews, Wapahani
Chase Bachelor, Prairie Heights
Peyton Bledsoe, Loogootee
Myles Colvin, Heritage Christian
Owen Duff, Carroll (Flora)
Josiah Dunham, Evansville Christian
Aidan Franks, Wapahani
Josh Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
Jaylen Mullen, North Daviess
Jayden Pinkston, Indianapolis Tindley
Gage Sefton, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
Jacob Spaulding, Eastern Hancock
Silas Spauding, Eastern Hancock
Wyatt Thornburgh, Blue River Valley
Braden Walters, Linton-Stockton
Honorable Mention (90)
Divine Adeyanju, West Lafayette
Weston Aigner, Castle
Luke Almodovar, Noblesville
Marcus Ankney, Center Grove
Matthew Arthur, New Washington
Parker Arvin, Loogootee
Lleyton Bailey, Norwell
Lukas Balling, Marquette Catholic
K.C. Berry, Decatur Central
Gavin Betten, Manchester
Landon Biegel, Oak Hill
Dezmon Briscoe, Indianapolis Attucks
Darrion Brooks, New Haven
Nicot Burnett, Mt. Vernon (Posey)
Sabien Cain, University
Josten Carter, New Albany
Jacob Cherry, Eastern (Pekin)
Jermaine Coleman, Park Tudor
Peter Combs, Bloomfield
Drew Cook, Northview
Cam Craig, Switzerland County
Austin Cripe, West Noble
Nolan Cumberland, Tippecanoe Valley
David Cundiff, Munster
Trevor Daughtry, Wabash
Jake Davis, Indianapolis Cathedral
Micah Davis, Franklin
Caleb Dewey, Edinburgh
Elhadj Diallo, Brownsburg
Ethan Dirksen, Jay County
Omari Ferguson, Indianapolis Metropolitan
Quintin Floyd, Gary 21st Century Charter
Joey Garwood, Penn
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station Edison
Mason Harvey, Seton Catholic
Cole Hayworth, Fort Wayne Concordia
Andrew Hedrick, Columbia City
Ben Henderson, Harrison (West Lafayette)
Tyvon Henry, South Bend Career Academy
Blake Herdes, Evansville Central
Isaac Higgs, Evansville Reitz
Lane Hoefler, West Washington
Cooper Horn, Columbus North
Jase Howell, Madison-Grant
Kelson Jordan, North Judson
Kyron Kaopuiki, Homestead
Ben Keil, Lakeland
Chase Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph
Nickens Lemba, Southport
Isaiah Malone, Prairie Heights
Keegan Manowitz, Jennings County
David Meriwether, Indianapolis Metropolitan
Josh Mickens, Lawrence Central
Jacob Miller, Covenant Christian (DeMotte)
Willie Miller, Lake Station Edison
Lucas Mitchell, Waldron
Dylan Moles, Greenfield-Central
J.J. Morris, Argos
D.J. Moss, Gary 21st Century Charter
Tyler Myers, Evansville Day
Marcus Northern, South Bend Washington
Blaine Nunnally, New Palestine
Kaden Oliver, Silver Creek
Tyler Parrish, Chesterton
Nick Patterson, Mooresville
Dylan Puent, Indiana Deaf
Ian Raasch, NorthWood
Nick Richart, Zionsville
Preston Roberts, Noblesville
Matt Roettger, Peru
Alex Romack, Westfield
Luke Saylor, Heritage
Ty Schumacher, North Judson
Justin Sims, Chesterton
Jake Skinner, Carroll (Flora)
Kamari Slaughter, Portage
Joe Smith, Penn
Ian Stephens, New Palestine
Nolan Swan, Tipton
Zeke Tanoos, West Vigo
Ajani Washington, Fort Wayne Concordia
Logan Webb, Linton-Stockton
Gavin Welch, New Castle
Lance Wilson, North Daviess
Logan Wilson, North Daviess
Cole Winer, Southwood
Gavin Wisley, Bloomington South
Devon Woods, Pike
Jackson Wors, Delta
Tyler Wyles, Cambridge City Lincoln
