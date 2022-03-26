Central Noble falls to Providence, 62-49, in Class 2A state finals

INDIANAPOLIS – Central Noble's first trip to the boys basketball state finals ended in a 62-49 loss to the Providence Pioneers.

The No. 3 Cougars (28-3) quickly fell into a deep deficit: Providence (21-6) took a 5-0 lead to open the game, led 13-4 by the first media timeout four minutes into the game and was up 25-9 by the end of the first quarter. The Pioneers, who entered the postseason unranked, shot 4 of 5 on 3-pointers in the first quarter and outrebounded Central Noble 8-3.

The Cougars held Providence to just six points in the second quarter to go into halftime trailing 31-20. A Logan Gard layup to open the second half briefly cut Providence's lead to 31-22, but Grant Williams responded with a 3-pointer and the Cougars never got the deficit back to single digits.

Some of the problems that had plagued Central Noble in the first quarter – rebounding, turnovers, Providence's Casey Kaelin – emerged again in the second half. The Cougars trailed 44-31 at the end of the third quarter, and an 11-0 Providence run in the fourth quarter essentially ended Central Noble's championship hopes as the Pioneers’ lead grew to 57-36.

Kaelin led all scorers with 21 points, Williams had 13 and Quentin Hesse had 12. Connor Essegian led the Cougars with 18 points, Ryan Schroeder had 12 and Logan Gard 10.

The Mental Attitude Award was won by Cade Carver of Providence.

