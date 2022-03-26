Homestead runner sets indoor 3,200-meter record

Homestead's Addison Knoblauch set the Indiana high school indoor 3,200-meter run record during the large school session of the Hoosier State Relays in Bloomington on Saturday, winning the race in 10:11.92.

Addison Wiley of Huntington North also ran under the old record, finishing second with a time of 10:13.40. Wiley later helped the Vikings to a second-place finish in the Distance Medley Relay in 12:23.11, and Homestead was sixth with Knoblauch.

Morgan Patterson of Northrop won the 60-meter large school hurdles in 8.90, and North Side's Jaliyah Page was right behind at 8.91.

Niesha Anderson of Snider was second in the shot put with a mark of 43 feet, 3.75 inches.

In the small school session, the Concordia boys won both the 4x800 and the distance medley relay in 8:18.28 and 10:44.31, respectively. The Concordia girls took second in both events in 10:08.70 and 13:18.36.

Riley Burroff of Churubusco was third in the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet, 4 inches.

The Concordia boys finished second behind Bishop Chatard in the boys small school standings with 50 points.