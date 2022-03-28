Essegian named IBCA Player of the Week after state finals performance

Central Noble senior Connor Essegian has been named the IBCA District 1 Player of the Week for his performance in the Class 2A state finals on Saturday, when the Cougars fell 62-49 to Providence. Essegian led Central Noble with 18 points and had four rebounds and three assists in the loss. It is the fourth time the Wisconsin signee has been named the IBCA Player of the Week this season and the second time this postseason.

Beech Grove junior Anthony Ball was the District 2 honoree after leading his team to a Class 3A state title, and Providence's Casey Kaelin was the District 3 honoree.