2021-2022 All-NE8 Boys Basketball Teams released

Four of the NE8's eight schools landed two players on the all-conference boys basketball first team: Leo is represented by DJ Allen and Caedmon Bontrager, Norwell by Lleyton Bailey and Luke McBride, Columbia City by Mason Baker and Andrew Hedrick and New Haven by Darrion Brooks and Jakar Williams. Huntington North's Zach Hubartt and DeKalb's Connor Penrod were also named to the first team.

The full All-NE8 teams are listed below:

ALL-NE8 FIRST TEAM

DJ Allen, Leo

Lleyton Bailey, Norwell

Mason Baker, Columbia City

Caedmon Bontrager, Leo

Darrion Brooks, New Haven

Andrew Hedrick, Columbia City

Zach Hubartt, Huntington North

Luke McBride, Norwell

Connor Penrod, DeKalb

Jakar Williams, New Haven

ALL-NE8 SECOND TEAM

Spencer Denton, East Noble

Luke Graft, Norwell

Brody Hiteshew, Leo

Chris Hood, East Noble

Will Hotchkiss, Huntington North

Alex Leslie, DeKalb

Jake Parker, Norwell

Jack Scheumann, Bellmont

John Ulman, Bellmont

Isaiah Wellman, Bellmont

ALL-NE8 HONORABLE MENTION

Brody Bolyn, Norwell

Alex Hendrick, Columbia City

Brantley Hickman, DeKalb

Cam McCarver, Huntington North

Xavier Middleton, Leo

Seth Mills, Columbia City

Austin Oswalt, Huntington North

Caden Pettis, DeKalb