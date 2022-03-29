Tuesday, March 29, 2022 3:10 am
2021-2022 All-NE8 Boys Basketball Teams released
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Four of the NE8's eight schools landed two players on the all-conference boys basketball first team: Leo is represented by DJ Allen and Caedmon Bontrager, Norwell by Lleyton Bailey and Luke McBride, Columbia City by Mason Baker and Andrew Hedrick and New Haven by Darrion Brooks and Jakar Williams. Huntington North's Zach Hubartt and DeKalb's Connor Penrod were also named to the first team.
The full All-NE8 teams are listed below:
ALL-NE8 FIRST TEAM
DJ Allen, Leo
Lleyton Bailey, Norwell
Mason Baker, Columbia City
Caedmon Bontrager, Leo
Darrion Brooks, New Haven
Andrew Hedrick, Columbia City
Zach Hubartt, Huntington North
Luke McBride, Norwell
Connor Penrod, DeKalb
Jakar Williams, New Haven
ALL-NE8 SECOND TEAM
Spencer Denton, East Noble
Luke Graft, Norwell
Brody Hiteshew, Leo
Chris Hood, East Noble
Will Hotchkiss, Huntington North
Alex Leslie, DeKalb
Jake Parker, Norwell
Jack Scheumann, Bellmont
John Ulman, Bellmont
Isaiah Wellman, Bellmont
ALL-NE8 HONORABLE MENTION
Brody Bolyn, Norwell
Alex Hendrick, Columbia City
Brantley Hickman, DeKalb
Cam McCarver, Huntington North
Xavier Middleton, Leo
Seth Mills, Columbia City
Austin Oswalt, Huntington North
Caden Pettis, DeKalb
