Fonso White steps down after four years coaching Bishop Luers

Bishop Luers boys basketball coach Fonso White announced Tuesday that he will be stepping down after four years. Bishop Luers went 33-58 and claimed an SAC title during White's tenure.

The Knights won just one game in the season before White's arrival and went 4-18 with one SAC win in his first season. But Bishop Luers improved to 15-7 and claimed the SAC regular-season crown by going 7-2 in conference play in 2019-2020, beating both Carroll and Snider to break a three-way tie atop the standings.

The Knights lost in the first round of the sectional tournament that year, falling to Leo, which would win 13 of its next 15 state tournament games.

White was named the Journal Gazette's SAC Boys Coach of the Year for the 2019-2020 season.

The Knights went 5-18 under White in 2021-2022.

White and his family continued to live near Indianapolis while he coached Bishop Luers. He also went 20-32 in a previous two-year stint at Clinton Central.

