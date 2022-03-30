Essegian, Loyer named Mr. Basketball Finalists

Central Noble's Connor Essegian and Homestead's Fletcher Loyer have both been named finalists for the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball Award, along with Travis Grayson of Chesterton, CJ Gunn of Lawrence North and Braden Smith of Westfield. The IndyStar will announce the winner on Saturday.

Wisconsin-bound Essegian is the 10th-leading scorer in Indiana boys basketball history and averaged 26.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists as his Cougars went 28-3 and reached the state finals for the first time. Loyer, who is also the Gatorade Player of the Year, is a Purdue signee who averaged 26.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals.

vjacobsen@jg.net