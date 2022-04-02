Westfield's Braden Smith named 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball

Westfield senior Braden Smith was announced as the winner of the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball Award by the IndyStar on Saturday.

Smith, a Purdue commit, earned 128 votes from basketball coaches and members of the media. Homestead's Fletcher Loyer was second with 109 votes, making this the second year in a row that the top two Mr. Basketball vote-getters have committed to the Boilermakers. The last time Purdue snagged back-to-back Indiana Mr. Basketball's was in 1964-66, when winners Dennis Brady, Billy Keller and Rick Mount all went with the Boilermakers.

Central Noble's Connor Essegian, who is headed to Wisconsin, was also a Mr. Basketball finalist and finished fourth with 41 votes. CJ Gunn of Lawrence North placed third with 57 votes Chesterton’s Travis Grayson fifth with 16 votes. Six other players received at least one vote.

Smith is Westfield's all-time leading scorer with 1,629 points and also holds the school record with 453 assists. Despite re-injuring his left foot in a game on Jan. 21, he averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 21 games as the Shamrocks went 22-7 and won the first sectional title in the program's history.

Loyer averaged 26.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a senior as the Spartans went 22-6, winning an SAC and Class 4A sectional title. He scored 27 points in his final game, a 64-53 loss to Westfield in the regional semifinals last month. Smith scored 13 points and had five rebounds and four assists in the regional semifinal.

Essegian is 10th on the Indiana boys all-time scoring list with 2,526 points and is the leading scorer in Noble County history. He entered the state’s top 10 during Central Noble’s first ever semistate championship victory last month, and he led the Cougars with 18 points in a 62-49 loss to Providence in the state finals.

