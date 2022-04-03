Homestead's Graber tosses no-hitter in first varsity outing

Homestead sophomore Alex Graber threw a no-hitter in his first varsity start for the Spartans baseball team, striking out 10 in five innings in a 12-0 win against Olney on Saturday.

Homestead opened the weekend at the McDonald's Double Play Tournament at Vincennes Lincoln with a 13-5 win over Evansville Central in eight innings on Friday. The Bears scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 2 and force an extra inning, but the Spartans put up 11 runs in the top of the eighth to give themselves a large cushion. Evansville Central would tack on three more runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Homestead lost to Gibson Southern, 9-5, in their first game Saturday.