Central Noble's Essegian and Northrop's Jackson named 2022 Indiana All-Stars

Central Noble's Connor Essegian and Northrop's Jalen Jackson have been named to the 2022 Indiana All-Stars team. The IndyStar announced the full team of 14 on Monday. Homestead's Fletcher Loyer, the runner-up for Mr. Basketball, declined an invitation to play with the All-Stars.

The Indiana Senior All-Stars will play the Junior All-Stars on June 8, and then will play two games against the Kentucky All-Stars at Owensboro, Kentucky, on June 10 and at Southport Fieldhouse on June 11.

The rest of the All-Stars roster includes Mr. Basketball winner Braden Smith of Westfield, Amhad Jarrard of Mt. Vernon, Tayshawn Comer of Cathedral, Travis Grayson of Chesterton, Peter Suder of Carmel, Ryan Conwell of Pike, C.J. Gunn of Lawrence North, Tae Davis of Warren Central, Branden Northern of Silver Creek, Jaxon Edwards of Cathedral and Javan Buchanan of Lafayette Jefferson. Jalen Washington of Gary West was selected but is not expected to compete due to injury. Chad Johnson of South Bend Adams will serve as head coach and Steve Lynch of Brownsburg and Rob Yoder of Westview will be assistant coaches.

The team is finalized by All-Stars game director Mike Broughton, who takes state-wide voting by coaches and media members under consideratioN.

