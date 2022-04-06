Wednesday, April 06, 2022 7:50 pm
No Northeast Indiana Players among 2022 Indiana Boys Junior All-Stars
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The 2022 Indiana Boys Junior All-Stars were announced by All-Stars games director Mike Broughton on Wednesday, but there are no Northeast Indiana players among the 18 selections. Marc Urban of Chesterton will serve as the head coach, and he will be assisted by Ben Rhoades of Mt. Vernon (Fortville).
The Junior All-Stars core group and red group will play the Kentucky Junior All-Stars at Bedford North Lawrence on June 5 and, and the core and blue group will play the Indiana Senior All-Stars on June 8 at a site to be determined.
The full Junior All-Stars teams are listed below:
2022 IndyStar Indiana Boys Junior All-Stars
BOYS CORE GROUP (playing on June 5 and June 8)
Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice
Xavier Booker, 6-11, F, 12.5, Cathedral, undecided
Markus Burton, 6-0, G, 27.2, Penn, undecided
Myles Colvin, 6-6, G, 18.4, Heritage Christian, Purdue
Zane Doughty, 6-9, C, 9.9, Ben Davis, undecided
Joey Hart, 6-5, G, 20.3, Linton-Stockton, undecided
Logan Imes, 6-4, G, 17.8, Zionsville, Penn State
BOYS RED GROUP (playing on June 5 vs. Kentucky Juniors)
Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice
Joey Brown, 6-6, G, 13.2, North Central, undecided
Jermaine Coleman, 6-6, G, 16.5, Park Tudor, undecided
David Meriwether, 6-10, C, 16.0, Indianapolis Metropolitan, undecided
Jaylen Mullen, 5-11, G, 16.3, North Daviess, undecided
Sam Orme, 6-9, F, 11.9, Carmel, undecided
JaQualon Roberts, 6-7, F, 14.4, Bloomington North, undecided
BOYS BLUE GROUP (playing on June 8 vs. Indiana Seniors)
Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice
Cade Brenner, 6-3, G, 18.7, NorthWood, undecided
Cooper Farrall, 6-6, F, 20.5, Culver Academy, undecided
Mason Jones, 6-7, F, 18.1, Valparaiso, undecided
Jaron Tibbs, 6-5, G, 13.2, Cathedral, undecided
Brandon Trilli, 6-5, F, 21.6, Munster, undecided
Ashton Williamson, 6-4, G, 19.4, Gary 21st Century, undecided
Head coach: Marc Urban, Chesterton
Assistant coach: Ben Rhoades, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
