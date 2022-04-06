No Northeast Indiana Players among 2022 Indiana Boys Junior All-Stars

The 2022 Indiana Boys Junior All-Stars were announced by All-Stars games director Mike Broughton on Wednesday, but there are no Northeast Indiana players among the 18 selections. Marc Urban of Chesterton will serve as the head coach, and he will be assisted by Ben Rhoades of Mt. Vernon (Fortville).

The Junior All-Stars core group and red group will play the Kentucky Junior All-Stars at Bedford North Lawrence on June 5 and, and the core and blue group will play the Indiana Senior All-Stars on June 8 at a site to be determined.

The full Junior All-Stars teams are listed below:

2022 IndyStar Indiana Boys Junior All-Stars

BOYS CORE GROUP (playing on June 5 and June 8)

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Xavier Booker, 6-11, F, 12.5, Cathedral, undecided

Markus Burton, 6-0, G, 27.2, Penn, undecided

Myles Colvin, 6-6, G, 18.4, Heritage Christian, Purdue

Zane Doughty, 6-9, C, 9.9, Ben Davis, undecided

Joey Hart, 6-5, G, 20.3, Linton-Stockton, undecided

Logan Imes, 6-4, G, 17.8, Zionsville, Penn State

BOYS RED GROUP (playing on June 5 vs. Kentucky Juniors)

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Joey Brown, 6-6, G, 13.2, North Central, undecided

Jermaine Coleman, 6-6, G, 16.5, Park Tudor, undecided

David Meriwether, 6-10, C, 16.0, Indianapolis Metropolitan, undecided

Jaylen Mullen, 5-11, G, 16.3, North Daviess, undecided

Sam Orme, 6-9, F, 11.9, Carmel, undecided

JaQualon Roberts, 6-7, F, 14.4, Bloomington North, undecided

BOYS BLUE GROUP (playing on June 8 vs. Indiana Seniors)

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Cade Brenner, 6-3, G, 18.7, NorthWood, undecided

Cooper Farrall, 6-6, F, 20.5, Culver Academy, undecided

Mason Jones, 6-7, F, 18.1, Valparaiso, undecided

Jaron Tibbs, 6-5, G, 13.2, Cathedral, undecided

Brandon Trilli, 6-5, F, 21.6, Munster, undecided

Ashton Williamson, 6-4, G, 19.4, Gary 21st Century, undecided

Head coach: Marc Urban, Chesterton

Assistant coach: Ben Rhoades, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)