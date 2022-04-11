IHSAA releases classifications for 2022-24

The IHSAA released football, volleyball, boys and girls soccer and boys and girls basketball classifications for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years on Monday.

Multiple local schools are affected: Northrop will move up to Class 6A in football. The Bruins have an enrollment of 2080, the smallest student body of any 6A school aside from Indianapolis Cathedral, which has been promoted after winning the Class 5A state title in 2021.

Bishop Dwenger football will remain in Class 5A due to success factor, Woodlan is moving up to Class 3A due to enrollment and Churubusco is bumped up to 2A.

Bishop Luers will move from 3A down to 2A in boys and girls basketball and volleyball due to enrollment. Fremont is moving up to Class 2A in boys and girls basketball and volleyball and Canterbury boys and girls basketball is moving down to Class A because of enrollment, although the Cavaliers boys soccer team will remain in Class 2A due to the success factor.

Blackhawk Christian boys basketball will remain in 2A due to the success factor.

Bishop Dwenger girls soccer, which had moved up to Class 3A due to the success factor, will move back down to 2A.

New Haven boys soccer has moved up to Class 3A due to enrollment, but the Bulldogs will remain in 2A for girls soccer. Columbia City and DeKalb girls soccer both move up from 2A to 3A due to enrollment (the Eagles and Barons boys soccer teams were already in Class 3A), and the East Noble girls dropped to Class 2A (the Knights boys will remain in 3A). The Woodlan girls soccer team moved up to Class 2A based on enrollment, joining the Warriors boys.

Sectional groupings for these sports will be announced in May. The baseball and softball classifications cannot be finalized until the conclusion of this season's state tournaments. Spring sports classifications will be announced this August.