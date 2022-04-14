Coffing is new Bishop Luers boys basketball head coach

Bishop Luers announced on Thursday that Seth Coffing has been promoted from varsity boys basketball assistant to head coach. Coffing, who teaches health and strength and conditioning, has 20 years of basketball coaching experience, including three years as a college assistant and seven as a high school head coach, going 71-75 and winning two district titles in Michigan.

Coffing replaces Fonso White, who went 33-8 in four years with the Knights, winning an SAC title. Bishop Luers went 5-18 in 2021-22.

