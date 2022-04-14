Davidson named Blackhawk Christian's Head Coach Emeritus

Blackhawk Christian announced Thursday that Braves all-time winningest coach Marc Davidson has been named Head Coach Emeritus as his health no longer allows him to coach full time. Davidson was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer called renal epithelioid angiomyolipoma in October 2020, but continued to coach and share his story with opposing teams for two seasons. The Braves are now searching for a new head coach.

Davidson's teams went 197-55 in nine seasons with the Braves, and Blackhawk Christian leads the state with a record of 128-16 over the last four years, winning state titles in 2019 and 2022. He was named an Indiana Coach of the Year in 2021.

Blackhawk Christian included the following statements in the press release announcing the change.

Statement from Blackhawk Christian School:

"We recognize the incredible difficulty of this situation for the Davidson family, and we want to continue to walk with them in this journey with love and support. We are forever grateful for Marc and what he continues to mean to our ministry at Blackhawk Christian. We recognize him and honor him today with this new title of Head Coach Emeritus of the Blackhawk Christian boys’ basketball program. He has made a lasting impact on our boys’ basketball program and the Indiana High School Basketball community. We know that as long as he is here with us, he will be about the things that God has called him to, which is sharing Jesus with others and using the game of basketball as a tool to mentor and teach the young men at our school."

Statement from Athletic Director Joel Cotton:

"The whole Blackhawk Christian School community has been impacted greatly by Marc Davidson and his family over the past nine years. Marc Davidson exemplifies what it means to be a Christ-like role model and mentor to our student-athletes. His leadership of our boys’ basketball program has provided lifelong memories for the players and families in our program and certainly for the Blackhawk Christian community. Whatever Marc’s health permits him to do, he will always be welcome to speak into the lives of our students."

Statement from Coach Davidson:

"Due to the continued spread of cancer throughout my body, I will no longer be able to maintain my teaching and coaching responsibilities at Blackhawk Christian School for the 2022-2023 school year. I would like to say a huge thank you to the entire Blackhawk Christian community for the incredible love and support you have shown me and my family over the past 9 years- we are truly blessed. The prognosis for my health does not look good. But our hope has never been in a doctor’s report. My hope is set firmly on the finished work of my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Whether in this life or in Heaven, because of Jesus, I am more than a conqueror! I remain steadfast in my commitment to honor Him with every breath He gives me. May the name of the Lord be praised! We would appreciate your ongoing prayers for me and my family.

GO BRAVES! – Coach Davidson"