Homestead splits opening doubleheader at new field

Homestead baseball (5-2) split the first two games at its newly unveiled field Saturday, being Cathedral 11-1 in six innings in the first game and losing 11-5 in the second.

Starter Alex Graber gave up one run in four innings in the first game, striking out eight, before Jake Goode came in and threw two scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Homestead leadoff man Nicholas Hockemeyer had two hits, including a home run, in three at bats and scored three times with four RBI. Brennen Weigert had two hits, including a double, and Jake Goode drove in two runs.

The tables flipped in the second game as the Irish scored nine runs in the top of the fourth. Caden Tarango took the loss and was charged with six runs in 3 2/3 innings. Homestead's Jackson Todor hit a double and a triple, scoring twice and batting in three runs.

Carroll Golf Invitational

Columbia City boys won the Carroll Golf Invitational at Cherry Hill on Saturday with a team score of 315, beating runner-up Homestead by one stroke. Carroll Blue was third with a team score of 331 and Leo fourth at 332. Homestead's Jack Burda and Columbia City's Sean Bledsoe each shot 74 over 18 holes on par-72 course, and Burda won the playoff to earn medalist honors. Homestead's Cade Cobler and Ryan Parker each shot 78 to tie for third.

vjacobsen@jg.net