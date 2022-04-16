Wiley sets state mile record at Flashes Showcase

Huntington North senior Addison Wiley won the Flashes Showcase Miracle Mile at Franklin Central on Friday night in 4:42.67, the fastest mile ever run by a high school girl on Indiana soil. Wiley broke the record of 4:45.95 set by Carroll graduate Zoe Duffus at the 2021 Flashes Showcase, where Wiley finished second. Wiley beat runner-up Karina James by nearly 17 seconds. Homestead's Addison Knoblauch was fifth in 5:02.53. Carroll's Brooke and Taylor Hansen finished 15th and 18th, respectively.

Warsaw finished 10th in the girls 4x800 in 10:35.54 and the Huntington North girls placed 12th in 10:44.28.

Homestead's Aiden Waugh placed 14th in the boys freshmen mile and Preston Sloffer of Carroll was 30th in the boys open mile.

