Keion Brooks enters transfer portal

Fort Wayne native and former North Side star Keion Brooks Jr. has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Brooks, who has played three seasons of college basketball at Kentucky, is already going through the NBA Draft process and there is still a chance he could return to the Wildcats if he decides to play another season of college basketball. Simultaneously putting your name in the portal and declaring for the draft while retaining college eligibility has become a more popular move this offseason as players try to keep their options as open as possible. Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. is among the players who have done both.

Brooks has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining. He averaged a career-high 10.8 points for the Wildcats this season and raised his field goal percentage from 44% in 2020-21 to 49% this year. He added 4.4 rebounds per contest and started all 33 of Kentucky's games in a season that saw the Wildcats go 26-7 before losing to No. 15 seed St. Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-8 forward won the 2018 Tiffany Gooden Award as the most outstanding basketball player in the SAC. If he does return to college and transfer, Indiana could be a potential destination if Trayce Jackson-Davis decides to head to the NBA and Wichita State wing Dexter Dennis, whom the Hoosiers have pursued heavily out of the portal, decides to go elsewhere. Indiana was one of Brooks' finalists out of high school, though that was when former coach Archie Miller was leading the program. He and Jackson-Davis are former AAU teammates and close friends. Jackson-Davis attended Brooks' commitment ceremony.

