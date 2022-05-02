Baseball and Softball postseason draws announced

The IHSAA released the sectional brackets for baseball and softball on Sunday evening. The softball sectionals will be held May 23-28 and baseball sectionals will begin on May 25 with the sectional championships scheduled for Memorial Day (May 30).

Eastside, the reigning Class 2A baseball state runner-up, will open against Churubusco in the Eastside Sectional. The winner will face the winner of South Adams vs. Adams Central.

Norwell baseball, which reached the 2021 Class 3A semistate championship, will play Mississinewa in the Bellmont Sectional.

Class A No. 10 Blackhawk Christian will open against sectional host Fremont.

Class 4A No. 6 Carroll will play the winner of East Noble vs. DeKalb at DeKalb.

Class 4A regional softball champ Columbia City will host a sectional and open against South Side.

Perennial contender Leo, back in Class 3A softball this year, will open against Concordia at Garrett. The winner of that game moves on to face Bishop Dwenger.

The exact schedules of each sectional tournament will be announced at a later date.

The full local pairings are listed below:

Baseball State Tournament Pairings

Class 4A

4. Penn (6)

G1: Goshen vs. Warsaw Community.

G2: Penn vs. Elkhart.

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

G4: Northridge vs. Concord.

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

5. DeKalb (5)

G1: East Noble vs. DeKalb.

G2: Snider vs. Northrop.

G3: Carroll vs. G1 winner.

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

6. Huntington North (6)

G1: Columbia City vs. North Side.

G2: Huntington North vs. Homestead.

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

G4: Wayne vs. South Side.

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

Class 3A

21. Jimtown (6)

G1: Tippecanoe Valley vs. Wawasee.

G2: Lakeland vs. West Noble.

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

G4: NorthWood vs. Jimtown.

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

22. Angola (7)

G1: Bishop Dwenger vs. New Haven. G2: Concordia Lutheran vs. Bishop Luers.

G3: Angola vs. Leo.

G4: Garrett vs. G1 winner.

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner.

23. Bellmont (6)

G1: Oak Hill vs. Marion.

G2: Norwell vs. Mississinewa.

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

G4: Bellmont vs. Heritage.

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

Class 2A

35. Westview (6)

G1: Fairfield vs. Prairie Heights.

G2: LaVille vs. Central Noble.

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

G4: Bremen vs. Westview.

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

36. Eastside (6)

G1: Eastside vs. Churubusco.

G2: South Adams vs. Adams Central.

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

G4: Woodlan vs. Bluffton.

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

Class A

51. Fremont (7)

G1: Fremont vs. Blackhawk Christian.

G2: Elkhart Christian vs. Canterbury.

G3: Lakewood Park Christian vs. Bethany Christian.

G4: Hamilton vs. G1 winner.

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner.

Softball State Tournament Pairings

Class 4A

4. Warsaw Community (5)

G1: Goshen vs. Northridge.

G2: Concord vs. Warsaw Community.

G3: Elkhart vs. G1 winner.

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

5. Carroll (Fort Wayne) (5)

G1: Snider vs. Northrop.

G2: DeKalb vs. Carroll.

G3: East Noble vs. G1 winner.

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

6. Columbia City (6)

G1: South Side vs. Columbia City.

G2: North Side vs. Homestead.

G3: Wayne vs. G1 winner.

G4: Huntington North vs. G2 winner.

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

Class 3A

21. Wawasee (5)

G1: West Noble vs. NorthWood.

G2: Jimtown vs. Lakeland.

G3: Wawasee vs. G1 winner.

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

22. Garrett (6)

G1: New Haven vs. Angola.

G2: Leo vs. Concordia Lutheran.

G3: Garrett vs. G1 winner.

G4: Bishop Dwenger vs. G2 winner.

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

23. Bellmont (5)

G1: Heritage vs. Bellmont.

G2: Norwell vs. Marion.

G3: Mississinewa vs. G1 winner.

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

Class 2A

35. Westview (6)

G1: LaVille vs. Westview.

G2: Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights.

G3: Fairfield vs. G1 winner.

G4: Bremen vs. G2 winner.

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

36. Eastside (7)

G1: Eastside vs. South Adams.

G2: Bishop Luers vs. Bluffton.

G3: Woodlan vs. Churubusco.

G4: Adams Central vs. G1 winner.

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner.

Class A

51. Fremont (5)

G1: Elkhart Christian vs. Hamilton.

G2: Canterbury vs. Fremont.

G3: Lakewood Park Christian vs. G1 winner.

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

55. Daleville (6)

G1: Liberty Christian vs. Cowan.

G2: Southern Wells vs. Daleville.

G3: Wes-Del vs. G1 winner.

G4: Tri-Central vs. G2 winner.

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.