The IHSAA board of directors unanimously voted to make boys volleyball and girls wrestling the first IHSAA "emerging sports" on Monday afternoon. Under this process, the IHSAA will provide rule books, coaching clinics and catastrophic medical insurance to both sports, and teams will be subject to IHSAA rules. The goal is to help the sports grow at the high school level even before the IHSAA can officially sponsor a state tournament, which can only happen once 50% of the 407 IHSAA member schools offer a sport.

According to data submitted by boys volleyball and girls wrestling coaches associations, 42 Indiana schools are fielding boys volleyball teams while 350 girls from 113 schools participated in the girls wrestling state tournament.

The Indiana Boys Volleyball Coaches Association has been hosting a state tournament since 1994, and the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association has run a girls state tournament since 2017.

The IHSAA board also voted on Monday to shorten the waiting period for schools to become full members and participate in IHSAA state tournaments from four to three years.

