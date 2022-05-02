Leo's Bayer, Northrop's Shank and Bruins relay headed to Hall of Fame

The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes 2008 3200 state champion Andy Bayer of Leo, three-time pole vault state champion Corey Shank of Northrop and the 2003 Northrop girls 4x100 team of Tamara Adams, Lakeita Rox, Kyndal Carr and Zakiya Robinson, which won a state championship in 45.75, a state meet record that stood for 17 years.

The induction ceremony will be held in Terre Haute on June 25.

In addition to winning the 3200 in 2008, Bayer (class of 2008) placed sixth at the state cross country finals in 2007. He would go on to compete for Indiana, finishing third at the 2010 NCAA Indoor Championships in the 3,000 and won the 1500 at the 2012 NCAA Outdoor Championships. He placed 12th in the steeplechase at the 2019 World Outdoor Championships. He took the bronze in the steeplechase at the USATF Outdoor Championships in 2018 and 2019.

Shank (class of 2009) held the state record in the pole vault and at one time held the national freshman record in the event. He won the USATF Youth National Championship and was the Gatorade Athlete of the Year for Indiana and was also a member of two all-state 4x100 teams for the Bruins. He went on to compete for Kansas, Virginia Tech, and Findlay, setting a Findlay outdoor school record and being named to the NCAA DII All-American Indoor list.

The Northrop girls 4x100 team was ranked No. 5 nationally in 2003. Robinson and Carr were part of a 1-2-3 sweep of the 200 behind fellow Bruin Shauntel Elcock, and Robinson also finished third in the 100 and fourth in the long jump. Adams was a freshman in 2003 and also ran a leg on the state champion 4x400 team and won the 100 hurdles at the state finals the next year. She won both the 100 dash and 100 hurdles as a senior.

The full class of inductees is listed below:

IATCCC Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Olympians

Ashley Spencer, Lawrence North, 2008-2011

Athletes

Skyler Carpenter, Westview, 2012

Waverly Neer, Westfield/Culver Academies, 2011

Andy Bayer, Leo, 2008

Corey Shank, Leo, 2008

Coach

Larry Williams, Bloomington South

Contributor

Ron Raver

Relay

Northrop Girls 4x100 2003

Pioneers

Richard Carter, Petersburg, 1949-1950

Opal "Shagg" Courtney, Gary Roosevelt, 1928

Otha Thomas, Evansville Central, 1961