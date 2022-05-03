IHSAA releases updated sectional alignments

The IHSAA released updated sectional alignments for football, soccer, volleyball and soccer for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years on Tuesday.

One of the biggest changes affecting local schools is that area Class 6A programs have been split into two sectionals: Now that Northrop has moved up to 6A, the Bruins are in Sectional 3 with Homestead, Fishers and Hamilton Southeastern. Carroll and Warsaw are in Sectional 2 with Penn and Elkhart.

As Churubusco moves up to Class 2A, the Eagles are now in Sectional 35 with Central Noble, Eastside, Bishop Luers and Whitko, among others. All local Class A teams, including Adams Central and South Adams, are now in Sectional 44.