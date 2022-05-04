Matt Roth named Blackhawk Christian boys basketball coach

Blackhawk Christian announced Wednesday afternoon that Matt Roth has been hired as boys basketball coach.

Roth was an assistant at Blackhawk Christian under Marc Davidson from 2013 to 2016. Roth officiated high school and college games from 2016 to 2021, and then was a member of the Heritage boys basketball staff last winter.

Roth is currently a Manager of Sports Medicine at Optimum Performance Sports, and he will begin work as P.E. and health teacher at Blackhawk Christian in the fall. He played basketball at Indiana from 2008-2012 under coach Tom Crean, averaging 4.8 points in 95 games played, hitting 54.5% of shots from 3 in his senior season.

Roth replaces Davidson, who last month moved into a head coach emeritus position after coaching the last two seasons while undergoing treatment for cancer. Davidson went 197-55 in nine seasons, winning eight sectional titles, three regional championships, two semistate titles and state titles in 2019 and 2021. This year, the Braves went 23-5 and lost to state finalist Central Noble in the regional finals.

“I am excited to have Matt Roth committing to lead our boys’ basketball program at Blackhawk Christian,” Blackhawk Christian athletic director Joel Cotton was quoted as saying in the press release from the school. “The foundation that Coach Davidson has laid for the program is one that will only continue to thrive under Matt’s leadership. As a current BCS parent, Matt understands what Blackhawk Christian basketball and the BCS community are all about, having also spent time here before as an employee and coach. He is a great fit for our program!”

