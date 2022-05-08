Homestead grad now IU's freshman home run leader

Indiana's Carter Mathison, a 2021 Homestead graduate, hit his 15th home run of the season in a 10-8 win at Michigan on Sunday, taking sole possession of the Hoosier freshman record that had previously been held by Alex Dickerson. Mathison and his teammate Matthew Ellis are tied for the second-most home runs in the Big Ten. Maryland's Chris Alleyne has hit 16.

Mathison batted in three runs and scored twice as the Hoosiers improved to 22-25 and 8-10 in the Big Ten.

Mathison has played in all 47 of Indiana's games this season, starting 45 of them. The outfielder is hitting .277 with a .410 on-base percentage and a .629 slugging percentage with 45 RBIs and 46 runs scored. He has also hit nine doubles and a triple.

The 2021 Indiana Mr. Baseball winner led Indiana high school players with 16 home runs in his senior season.