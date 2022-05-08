The Journal Gazette
 
Warsaw Golf 6th, Hoskins 2nd at State Preview

VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

Warsaw was the top-performing local school at the State Preview tournament held at Prairie View Golf Course in Carmel on Saturday, finishing sixth in the 21-team field with a score of 330. Bishop Dwenger was 11th at 335, Columbia City 14th at 339, Leo 16th at 344 and Homestead 19th at 358. 

Warsaw's Cal Hoskins took second overall, shooting a 1-over 73. Kyle Morello of Bishop Dwenger tied for ninth after carding a 77. 

Guerin Catholic won the tournament with a team score of 307 and Westfield was second at 308. Guerin Catholic's Jacob Modelski shot a 72 to earn individual medalist honors. 

