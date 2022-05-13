Friday, May 13, 2022 9:10 pm
LCA names new head boys basketball coach
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Lakeland Christian Academy announced Friday that Taylor Long will be the school's boys basketball coach.
The Warsaw grad and former Grace College player has previously coached the Warsaw freshman team and the Triton JV team. He replaces Jake Ritchie, who led the Cougars to a 26-22 record over two seasons. Lakeland Christian fell to Southwood in the sectional finals in each of the last two seasons.
“Lakeland Christian basketball has been growing through recent years, which presents an exciting opportunity to build on that growth. I’m excited to do just that in a Christ-centered manner," Long was quoted as saying in the announcement from the school.
Lakeland Christian first participated in the boys basketball state tournament in 2013.
vjacobsen@jg.net
