Homestead sets record at Leo Golf Invitational

Homestead won the Leo Invitational at Noble Hawk Golf Course with a team score of 287 on Saturday, shattering the tournament record of 297 set last year. The Spartans were led by individual medalist Karson Cabe, who shot a 2-under 69. His teammate, Cade Cobler, shot a 72. Leo was second with a team score of 294, led by Isaac Rorick, who shot 70, and Justin Hicks, who shot 72. Bellmont was third with a score of 303 and Columbia City fourth at 304.