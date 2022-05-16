Girls tennis sectional pairings announced

The IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the girls tennis state tournament today. The exact dates and times of matches will be announced by host schools, but sectional tournaments can begin on Wednesday and are scheduled to conclude by Saturday.

No. 17 Homestead, the only local team ranked among the top 30 is the state, is set to open against Bishop Luers in the first round of the Homestead Sectional, while Wayne and Canterbury will play in the other sectional semifinal. Angola, ranked fourth in District 2, will also host a four-team sectional, opening against Prairie Heights. Norwell, which finished the regular season with a 15-1 record, received a bye to the second round of its home tournament and will face the winner of Bluffton vs. South Adams. Carroll, which has won nine straight sectionals, will open its home sectional against Northrop, while Churubusco will face Leo in the other first round match. At Concordia, North Side will face South Side and Concordia will take on New Haven in the first round, while Bishop Dwenger will face the winner of North Side-South Side in the second round. At the Warsaw Sectional, which will be run by the Tigers but played at Columbia City, Warsaw opens against Wawasee and Columbia City against Whitko.

2022 Girls Tennis Sectional Pairings

Local Sectionals

Sectional 33 Carroll (Fort Wayne) (6 teams)

M1: Churubusco vs. Leo.

M2: Carroll (Fort Wayne) vs. Fort Wayne Northrop.

M3: Fort Wayne Snider vs. M1 winner.

M4: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. M2 winner.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

Sectional 34 Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran (5 teams)

M1: Fort Wayne North Side vs. Fort Wayne South Side.

M2: Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran vs. New Haven.

M3: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger vs. Winner of M1.

Championship: Winner of M2 vs. Winner of M3.

Sectional 35 Homestead (4 teams)

M1: Homestead vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

M2: Fort Wayne Wayne vs. Fort Wayne Canterbury.

Championship: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

Sectional 36 Norwell (6 teams)

M1: Adams Central vs. Huntington North.

M2: Bluffton vs. South Adams.

M3: Bellmont vs. M1 winner.

M4: Norwell vs. M2 winner.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

Sectional 45 Angola (5 teams)

M1: Prairie Heights vs. Angola.

M2: Fremont vs. DeKalb.

M3: Lakewood Park Christian vs. Winner of M1.

Championship: Winner of M2 vs. Winner of M3.

Sectional 46 East Noble (5 teams)

M1: Lakeland vs. East Noble.

M2: Westview vs. Central Noble.

M3: West Noble vs. Winner of M1.

Championship: Winner of M2 vs. Winner of M3.

Sectional 52 Warsaw Community (played at Columbia City) (5 teams)

M1: Wawasee vs. Warsaw Community.

M2: Columbia City vs. Whitko.

M3: Tippecanoe Valley vs. Winner of M1.

Championship: Winner of M2 vs. Winner of M3.