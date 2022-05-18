Most tennis sectional matches postponed, Warsaw beats Wawasee indoors

Most first-round girls tennis sectional matches scheduled for Wednesday were postponed because of rain. The Carroll, Homestead, Concordia, Norwell, East Noble and Angola sectional matches were all postponed to tomorrow night. Homestead, which was scheduled to hold the sectional finals today, will now have semifinals start at 4 p.m., followed by the finals 30 minutes after the first-round concludes.

The Warsaw sectional, which is being held in Columbia City, held one first-round match in an indoor facility in Warsaw on Wednesday. Warsaw, which has won 20 straight sectional titles, beat Wawasee 5-0: At No. 1 singles, Warsaw's Addison Lind beat Kiah Farrington 7-5, 6-2; at No. 2 singles Abby Nicholas beat Kaitlynn Jackson 6-0, 6-1; at No. 3 singles Regan Brouwer beat Mya Taylor 6-0, 6-0. The Warsaw duo of Marie Frazzetta and Megan Mishler beat Allison Clark and Kenley Stewart 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Avery Landwerlen and Kennedy Wiedeman beat Sarah Beer and Katelyn Vetor 7-6(10-8), 6-2.