Concordia, Bishop Dwenger lead All-SAC Girls Team team

Conference champion Concordia and runner-up Bishop Dwenger dominated the 2022 All-SAC Girls Tennis Team, which was released Thursday.

Concordia's Ruth Dolde and Emma Jansing were both first team singles honorees, the Cadets doubles duo of Anna Pennekamp and Mallory Bean was named to first team doubles and Katie Jones and Alyssa Linder were named to second team doubles.

For the Saints, Ellen Reidy and Macy Moser were named first team singles, Jessica Brust and Kaylee Mulligan were named first team doubles and Ellie Klinger and Emma Farrar were named second team doubles.

Olivia Soto of South Side and Govana Ibisevic of Northrop were named second team singles, and Snider doubles team Lexi Matthias and Mallory Schumm were named first team doubles. Desaray Lacey of Wayne is the Pi Chapter - Psi Iota Xi Sorority Sportsmanship award recipient.

The full All-Conference honors are listed below:

First Team Singles

Ellen Reidy, Bishop Dwenger, 7-0

Ruth Dolde, Concordia, 5-1

Macy Moser, Bishop Dwenger, 6-1 (#2)

Emma Jansing, Concordia, 5-0 (#2)

Second Team Singles

Olivia Soto, South Side, 4-3 (#1)

Govana Ibisevic, Northrop, 4-3

First Team Doubles

Anna Pennekamp/Mallory Bean, Concordia, 6-1

Jessica Brust/Kaylee Mulligan, Bishop Dwenger, 6-1

Lexi Matthias/Mallory Schumm, Snider, 6-1

Second Team Doubles

Katie Jones/Alyssa Linder, Concordia, 7-0

Ellie Klinger/Emma Farrar, Bishop Dwenger, 6-1

Final SAC Standings

1. Concordia, 7-0

2. Bishop Dwenger, 6-1

3. Snider, 5-2

4. Bishop Luers, 4-3

5. Northrop, 3-4

6. Wayne, 2-5

7. South Side, 1-6

8. North Side, 0-7

Pi Chapter-Psi Iota Xi Sorority Sportsmanship Award

Desaray Lacey, Wayne

