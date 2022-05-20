Angola, Warsaw claim sectional tennis titles

Angola swept DeKalb 5-0 to win a sectional title on its home courts on Friday. It is the 15th sectional title and third straight for the Hornets.

Westview beat East Noble 3-2 on Friday to claim the East Noble Sectional title.

Warsaw claimed its 21st straight sectional title after beating Columbia City 4-1.

Bishop Dwenger swept South Side 5-0 and Concordia beat New Haven 5-0 in the Concordia Sectional semifinals on Friday. The Saints and Cadets will play for the title today.

Norwell and Bellmont are set to meet in the Norwell Girls Tennis Sectional finals at 10 a.m. today. The Knights swept Bluffton 5-0 in the semifinals and Bellmont beat Adams Central 3-2.

vjacobsen@jg.net