Homestead wins sectional title in one-day tournament

Homestead girls tennis won a semifinal match and then the finals over the course of a few hours on Thursday afternoon, beating Bishop Luers 5-0 and then Canterbury 5-0. This is the 32nd sectional title for the No. 17 Spartans and the fourth straight.

The schedule was condensed to one day after rain washed out the semifinal matches on Wednesday.

Homestead's No. 1 singles player Ellie Cook and No. 2 doubles duo Elaina Schilt and Lydia Stout each won two matches without losing a game. Layla Kelly, Homestead's No. 3 singles player, also won her semifinal match 6-0, 6-0.

The Spartans will face the winner of the Norwell Sectional at the Carroll Regional Semifinal on Monday.

The full results of the Homestead Sectional are listed below:

Semifinal Results

Homestead (5) Fort Wayne Bishop Luers ( 0 )

#1 Singles- Ellie Cook (Homestead) vs. Ruthie Burton (Luers) (6,0-6,0)

#2 Singles- Anna Topmiller (Homestead) vs. Lindsay Godfroy (Luers) (6,0-6,1)

#3 Singles- Layla Kelly (Homestead) vs. Liliana Dippold (Luers) (6,0-6,0)

#1 Doubles- Grace Hansen/Rhegan Zitlaw (Homestead) vs. Rylee Stabler/Beatrice Burton (Luers) (6,1-6,1)

#2 Doubles- Elaina Schilt/Lydia Stout (Homestead) vs. Benevieve Cicchiello/Alexis Dippold (Luers) (6,0-6,0)

Fort Wayne Canterbury (5) Fort Wayne Wayne (0)

#1 Singles- Sophia Wallstrom(Canterbury) vs. Nicole Bunkowske (Wayne) (6,1-6,2)

#2 Singles- Kiran Kulkarni (Canterbury) vs. Aliviah Cartwright (Wayne) (6,0-6,0)

#3 Singles- Miyako Semba-Norwalk (Canterbury) vs. Payton Sells (Wayne) (6,0-6,0)

#1 Doubles- Saranya Suntornpithug/Maya Surendran (Canterbury) vs. Peyton Swinford/Sophia Huff (Wayne) (6,1-6,0)

#2 Doubles- Gabrielle Webster/Nikitha Babu (Canterbury) vs. Salma Vergara/Desaray Lacey (Wayne) (6,2-6,2)

Final Results

Homestead (5) Fort Wayne Canterbury (0)

#1 Singles- Ellie Cook (Homestead) vs. Sophia Wallstrom(Canterbury) (6,0-6,0)

#2 Singles- Anna Topmiller (Homestead) vs. Kiran Kulkarni (Canterbury) (6,4-6,4)

#3 Singles- Layla Kelly (Homestead) vs. Miyako Semba-Norwalk (Canterbury) (6,4-6,3)

#1 Doubles- Grace Hansen/Rhegan Zitlaw (Homestead) vs. Saranya Suntornpithug/Maya Surendran (Canterbury) (6,3-7,5)

#2 Doubles- Elaina Schilt/Lydia Stout (Homestead) vs. Gabrielle Webster/Nikitha Babu (Canterbury) (6,0-6,0)

Homestead Team Record-(11-4)(2-0)

#1 Singles Ellie Cook Record-(15-3)(2-0)

#1 Doubles Grace Hansen/Rhegan Zitlaw Record-(5-2)(2-0)

Carroll Sectional

Carroll and Leo will play for a sectional title on Friday after fitting two rounds of tournament play in on Thursday. Leo swept Churubusco 5-0 in the first round Thursday and then beat Snider 4-1, while Carroll dispatched Northrop 4-1 and then beat Blackhawk Christian 3-2 in the semifinals.

Molli Runstad of Leo won both of her matches at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0, and the Lions 2 singles player Faith Brandenberger dropped just one game over two matches. The No. 2 doubles team of Alyssa Stopher and Sally Kissner needed three sets to beat Olivia McGillicuddy and Hannah Schroeder of Snider.

Carroll's singles players Victoria Skender and Katherine Siegwarth each won their semifinals matches convincingly, and Carroll's Mya Lash and Tiana Trulock won at No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 7-5. Blackhawk Christian's Roselyn Sanchez beat Kenna Shoup at No. 2 singles after dropping the first set.

Norwell Sectional

Adams Central beat Huntington North 3-2 and Bluffton beat South Adams 5-0 on Thursday night. The Flying Jets will now face Bellmont in the semifinals, and Bluffton will match up with host Norwell.

East Noble Sectional

The East Noble Knights will face Westview in the sectional finals at 5 p.m. Friday after sweeping Lakeland 5-0 in the first round and West Noble 5-0 in the semifinals on Thursday. Westview beat Central Noble 5-0.

Angola Sectional

The host Hornets beat Lakewood Park Christian 5-0 to set up a match against DeKalb in Friday's finals. Both Angola doubles teams (Brea Harris and Ava Harris at 1 doubles and Kaylee Wise and Alli Christman at 2 doubles) won their matches 6-0, 6-0.

Warsaw Sectional

Warsaw and Columbia City are set to play for the sectional title at Columbia City Friday afternoon. The Tigers, who have won 20 straight sectionals, seek to keep the streak alive after beating Wawasee indoors on Wednesday and Tippecanoe Valley 5-0 in the semifinals on Thursday. Columbia City beat Whitko 4-1 on Thursday to reach the finals.

Warsaw's No. 1 and No. 3 singles players Addison Lind and Regan Brouwer each won 6-0, 6-0 on Thursday.

Although Columbia City won four of five matches against the Wildcats, few of the wins came easily: No. 3 singles Alejandra Alonso, No. 1 doubles Mollie McCoy and Anna Schrader and No. 2 doubles Ashleigh Hoskins and Olivia Woodward all needed three sets to win. Whitko's Kyle Fugett earned the lone victory for Whitko at No. 2 singles, and Columbia City's Kyndra Sheets won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.

