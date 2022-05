All-SAC baseball and softball teams released

The SAC All-Conference baseball and softball teams were both released Monday in conjunction with the baseball/softball awards luncheon at the Coliseum. The baseball first team includes pitchers Bishop Dwenger's Brayton Thomas, Snider's Aaron Fenn and South Side's Perry Stow. The team also includes North Side catcher Gabriel Oliva, Concordia first baseman Luke Bultemeier, Bishop Luers second baseman Nate Heflin, Snider short stop Kade Hinton and Bishop Dwenger third baseman Nathan Reith and outfielders Luke Siren of Northrop, Brandon Logan of Snider, Beau Jacquay of Bishop Dwenger and Sam Eggold of Concordia. Bishop Dwenger's Xavier Aguirre and Concordia's Jace Parnin were named as utility players.

The first-team SAC softball pitchers are Alexa Huth of Northrop and Samantha Hoffman of Concordia. The rest of the team includes Bishop Dwenger's Lexi Linder, Hannah Harnish and Leah Zimmerman, Concordia's Ruth Kaiser and Raelyn Koesters, Northrop's Raegan Torrez, Hallie Nelson and Alexis Key, South Side's Sonia Yoder, Snider's Lena Krauter and Wayne's Laci Roemer.

2022 All-SAC Baseball

First Team

Pitcher Brayton Thomas - Dwenger

Pitcher Aaron Fenn - Snider

Pitcher Perry Stow - South

Catcher Gabriel Oliva - North

1B Luke Bultemeier - Concordia

2B Nate Heflin - Luers

SS Kade Hinton - Snider

3B Nathan Reith - Dwenger

Outfield Luke Siren - Northrop

Outfield Brandon Logan - Snider

Outfield Beau Jacquay - Dwenger

Outfield Sam Eggold - Concordia

Utility Xavier Aguirre - Dwenger

Utility Jace Parnin - Concordia

Second Team

Pitcher Luke Siren - Northrop

Pitcher Jace Parnin - Concordia

Catcher Johnny Bloom - Luers

1B Burkmeier - Luers

2B CJ Pieper - Dwenger

2B Jhonny Carvajal - Wayne

SS Jace Parnin - Concordia

3B Landen Fry - Snider

Outfield Aidan Meek - Wayne

Outfield Nick Pandoff - Northrop

Outfield Trevor Hapner - South

Outfield Brayden McInturf - Luers

Honorable Mention:

Dwenger Braxton Bermes, Kasen Oribello, Carter Bradley, Owen Zimmerman, Brock Stopher

Concordia Reese Anderson, Chance Harris

Luers Travis North, Qwenton Roach, Isaac Zay

North Nate Spurlock, Chris Bauer

Northrop Ayden Schuhler, Pernell Whitsett, Sam Early

Snider Jakob Byler, Trevor Newman, Kent Burkhead, Domanick Moon

South Logan Weber

Wayne None

2022 Softball ALL-SAC

1st TEAM

Pitchers: 1. Alexa Huth - Northrop

2. Samantha Hoffman - Concordia

Players: 1. Lexi Linder – Bishop Dwenger

2. Hannah Harnish – Bishop Dwenger

3. Ruth Kaiser – Concordia

4. Raegan Torrez - Northrop

5. Halie Nelson - Northrop

6. Sonia Yoder – South Side

7. Lena Krauter - Snider

8. Raelyn Koesters - Concordia

9. Laci Roemer - Wayne

10. Alexis Key - Northrop

11. Leah Zimmerman – Bishop Dwenger

2022 Softball ALL-SAC

2nd TEAM

Pitchers: 1. Bella Barrera – South Side

2. Melanie Lapp – Bishop Dwenger

Players: 1. Alana Barrera – South Side

2. Ava Kahn - Northrop

3. Brennan Hensler – Bishop Dwenger

4. Megan Prendergast – Bishop Luers

5. Emma Tone – Bishop Dwenger

6. Alyvia Ferrier - Snider

7. Bailey Venderley – North Side

8. Reese Rhodehamel – Bishop Luers

9. Anna Gick - Concordia

10. Felicia Smith – North Side

11. Addison Kaiser - Concordia

2022 Softball ALL-SAC

Honorable Mention

Taryn Martin – Bishop Dwenger

Alivia Perez – Bishop Dwenger

Allison Bierbaum – Bishop Luers

Keaghan Gatchell – Bishop Luers

Alli Dubay – Concordia

Sydney Reynolds – Concordia

Jersey Wilson – North Side

Aryan Russell – Northrop

Kiara Jackson – Snider

Gabriella Carrillo – Wayne

Sahallely Echeverria - Wayn