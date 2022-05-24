Leo hits 4 home runs, wins sectional softball opener

Class 3A No. 6 Leo hit four home runs Monday to advance to the second round of the Garrett Softball Sectional, beating Concordia 13-0. The Lions (24-2) scored two runs each in the first, second and third innings, and added seven more in the seventh. Anna Woods hit two home runs and Eden Roberts and Leah May hit one homer each.

Ellie Sauder struck out seven and allowed no hits, walking one, in three innings for the Lions. Mackenzie Arroyo gave up three hits in three innings of relief but did not allow a run, and Anna Woods struck out two in the seventh.

Concordia's season ends with a 12-13 record despite going 6-1 in the SAC.

The Lions will face Bishop Dwenger in the sectional semifinals today.

Class 4A

Carroll Sectional

Northrop 11, Snider 0 (5 innings): Northrop's Alexis Key pitched a five-inning no-hitter, and she, Raegan Torrez and Mia Flores all went 2 for 3 at the plate. Ava Kahn hit a two-run double. The SAC-champion Bruins (14-10) move on to face East Noble in the semifinals today.

Columbia City Sectional

Columbia City 24, South Side 0 (5 innings): The Eagles scored seven runs in the first inning and added 10 more in the second to improve to 25-1. It was the second time this year that the Eagles have scored 24 runs in a game and their widest margin of victory this season. Columbia City will face Wayne today.

Homestead 10, North Side 0: The Spartans improved to 16-6 and sent the Legends home with a 5-18 record. Homestead moves on to face Huntington North in the semifinals.

Class 3A

Wawasee Sectional

NorthWood 10, West Noble 4: The Chargers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but fell behind when the Panthers scored five runs in the fifth. West Noble scored a run in the seventh inning but could not sustain the rally to keep the season alive. West Noble finishes with a record of 2-19 and the Panthers move on to face Wawasee in the sectional semifinals Wednesday.

Garrett Sectional

Angola 1, New Haven 0 (8 innings): The Hornets scored one run in the eighth inning to end New Haven's season and move on to the second round to play Garrett. New Haven ends the season with a 1-18 record while Angola improves to 11-10.

Bellmont Sectional

Bellmont 7, Heritage 1: Bellmont took a 3-0 lead over Class 3A No. 13 Heritage in the first inning Monday and then added four more runs in the sixth. Piper Baker pitched seven innings for the Braves, giving up one run on five hits and striking out 13. Heritage's season ends with a 21-3 record and Bellmont moves on to face Mississinewa.

Class 2A

Eastside Sectional

Eastside 14, South Adams 2 (5 innings): The Blazers scored 12 runs in the third inning to move on to the second round, where they will face Adams Central. Grace McClain hit a home run and Faith McClain and Jayci Kitchen each scored three runs. Eastside starter Natalie Lower allowed one hit in three scoreless innings. Eastside improves to 23-1 and South Adams' season ends with a record of 13-12.

Class A

Fremont Sectional

Elkhart Christian 29, Hamilton 0: Elkhart Christian moves on to face Lakewood Park Christian.

