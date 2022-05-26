Eastside softball beats Adams Central to advance to sectional finals

BUTLER – The Eastside Blazers scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to beat Adams Central 5-4 in the Class 2A Sectional semifinal and keep their season alive.

Jayci Kitchen scored two runs for the Blazers (24-1) and Mataya Bireley, who hit a double, and Grace McClain each had two RBI.

Pitcher Natalie Lower gave up four runs – three of them earned – on eight hits while striking out six over seven innings.

Eastside will face the winner of Bishop Luers vs. Woodlan in the sectional final on Friday.

Adams Central finishes with a record of 15-7.

Warsaw Sectional: A thunderstorm Wednesday left the Warsaw field unplayable. Warsaw is now scheduled to play Concord on Thursday.

Wawasee Sectional: Wawasee's sectional semifinal against NorthWood has been moved to Thursday.

